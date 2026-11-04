BRACE YOURSELF Triumphant Dem Gives ‘Trump Crime Family’ Two Word Warning The congressman gave the president a curt warning after Democrats retook the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The future chairman of the House Oversight Committee has delivered an ominous message to President Donald Trump.

Robert Garcia, the current Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, issued a succinct warning to the 80-year-old president and his “Crime Family” after Democrats secured the House majority Tuesday night.

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“Lawyer up,” Garcia threatened.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on Garcia’s concise statement.

Garcia was brief in his message to Trump. Oversight Dems/X

Garcia, 48, made investigating Trump and his family a top priority as the committee’s ranking member.

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In March, the Democratic rep announced he was launching an investigation into Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—the president’s most trusted nepo diplomat.

Trump made Kushner and real estate developer Steve Witkoff his top diplomats. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“You probably remember that Jared Kushner enriched himself during the first Trump administration,” Garcia said in a video shared by the Oversight Democrats’ official X account at the time.

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The congressman was referring to a $2 billion investment deal he inked with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund just months after leaving his father-in-law’s administration.

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Garcia continued, “He began to enrich himself then from a variety of Middle Eastern countries, and now he continues to do the same thing. He’s traveling the world, he’s going to the Middle East, he’s following his father-in-law after he cuts deals in other countries, and he continues to enrich himself and his firm with billions and billions of dollars. This is pure corruption.”

Under Garcia’s minority leadership, the Democrats on the committee also launched the Trump Family Digital Grift Wealth Tracker—which monitors the over $2 billion the Trumps have earned through digital grift schemes.

Trump and his family have profited by more than $2 billion from digital grift schemes. Screenshot/OversightDemocrats.house.gov

Last week, the congressman teamed up with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to demand Trump turn over his conversation logs with “super intelligence” chatbots.

The two penned a letter to Trump requesting “any prompts” the president submitted to Elon Musk’s controversial LLM Grok, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Anthropic’s Claude when “carrying out your constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties.”

With Democrats retaking control of the House, Garcia will replace Republican Rep. James Comer as the committee’s chairman.

Election Night proved catastrophic for Trump’s GOP, with Democrats retaking control of both the House and the Senate.

Major upsets such as James Talarico’s win in Texas, Sherrod Brown’s win in Ohio, and Annie Andrew’s win in South Carolina helped shift the Senate majority back to the Democrats.

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