HOT MESS Truck Spills 11,000-Lb Haul of Peppers Over Road Nineteen pallets of green peppers broke free from a semi-truck in Southwest Florida. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook # 4

More than 11,000 pounds of peppers spilled across a major highway, forcing officials to shut down traffic lanes for hours as crews cleared the massive produce pileup. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that 19 pallets of green peppers—with each pallet weighing 600 pounds—broke loose from a semitruck near Interstate 75 in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday evening. The 11,400-pound haul scattered across two eastbound lanes. No one was injured in the spill, which deputies quickly turned into punchlines on Facebook. “Peter Piper picked a peck of peppers on Palm Beach Boulevard,” the sheriff’s office posted. “And then dropped the whole dang peck!” Once crews finished scooping up the vegetables and reopening the lanes, authorities offered one final update on the salvaged cargo. “Peppers have lived to see another day,” the office wrote in the tongue-in-cheek Facebook post. “A few degrees cooler and SWFL will be beggin’ for some fresh chili.”

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