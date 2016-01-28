Trump: 2 Others Want to Skip Fox, Too

CHEAT SHEET
Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is attending his own event in lieu of Fox News’s scheduled Republican primary debate, said Thursday morning that at least two other candidates may be joining him tonight. “Wow, two candidates called last night and said they want to go to my event tonight at Drake University,” he tweeted. The Donald is boycotting the Fox News event over a disagreement with host Megyn Kelly that began in August. Trump’s “Special Event to Benefit Veterans Organizations” will be held at Drake University in Des Moines at the exact same time as the Fox News debate. No other candidates had confirmed Trump’s tweet Thursday morning.