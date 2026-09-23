BOOSTER SEAT Trump, 80, Busted Needing Extra Cushion on Sinky Sofa The president needed a little help to sit down.

President Donald Trump has given a subtle hint that he is feeling his age.

In a video shared on X by French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday morning, Trump, 80, can be seen using a throw pillow to sit on his gaudy sofa in Trump Tower instead of sitting directly on it.

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Elderly people often bring a pillow to sit on when furniture is too low, as standing up after sitting on a low or sinking seat can be a substantial challenge.

Macron, 48, plopped down directly on the saggy couch, which sank as he sat. Trump, however, seemed to prefer the extra height of the throw pillow to sit comfortably beside his French counterpart.

Trump needed a boost to sit comfortably on his couch. Screenshot/Emmanuel Macron/X

“You can sit right there,” Trump says to Macron in the video, gesturing to the couch. Meanwhile, Trump grabs the throw pillow from the edge of the seat and begins placing it underneath him.

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“So, how are you?” Macron then asks. “I’m good,” Trump replies before plopping directly on the pillow, his knees elevated at a noticeably more optimal angle.

Les crises du monde ne s’arrêtent pas à nos frontières. Elles impactent nos compatriotes, menacent notre sécurité, notre pouvoir d’achat, notre avenir.



Arrivé à New York pour l’Assemblée générale des Nations unies, j’ai rencontré le Président Trump puis le Président Zelensky.… pic.twitter.com/LywKn0r6Oq — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 22, 2026

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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The geriatric president’s health has been a major concern throughout his second administration, and the Daily Beast has chronicled it extensively.

Trump’s bruised hands are often caked in makeup to hide their deep purple discoloration, which the White House has attributed to his exorbitantly high daily aspirin regimen.

Donald Trump with makeup covering his bruised hand on April 21, 2026. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

His swollen, puffy ankles, an apparent symptom of his chronic venous insufficiency, have also been spotted at major events.

Trump's puffy cankles peek out. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump’s cognitive ability is showing his age, too, as evidenced by his bouts of slurred speech and his frequent inability to stay awake at public events—even at a somber memorial for vicitims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Macron met with Trump on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. The next day, the 80-year-old president gave a bonkers speech that was met with silence from other world leaders.

Macron was in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly alongside other world leaders. Mike Segar/REUTERS

In a nearly 40-minute speech, Trump beat his chest by threatening to “annihilate” Iran, a member of the U.N., and celebrated his capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. He also boasted about a new deal that will supposedly give the U.S. greater military access in Greenland.

Trump went on to call Cuba a “failed state,” causing its representatives to leave the room as he claimed he would liberate its citizens.

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