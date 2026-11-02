REFLECTING FOOL Trump, 80, Goes on Insane Ramble as Republicans Fear Landslide With Congress hanging in the balance, Trump returned to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to declare his renovations were finally complete, 203 days after announcing the project. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump has made his election-eve pitch highlighting a vanity project that cost taxpayers millions of dollars and became a potent symbol of voter frustration over his priorities.

With control of Congress hanging in the balance, the president returned to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday to declare his long-awaited renovation had finally been finished—exactly 203 days after he first announced plans to paint the landmark “American Flag Blue.”

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US President Donald Trump picks up a photograph after delivering remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, reopened after months of repairs, ahead of the midterm elections, in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Despite polls showing voters are angry about soaring costs and the war in Iran, Trump gave an extensive speech highlighting the pool’s past algae problems and leaks, showing pictures of broken pipes and grass as he boasted about how beautiful his new makeover looked.

He also suggested he might rename the iconic site after himself, but immediately insisted he was only joking.

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“We fixed the leaks. We resurfaced the bottom,” he said, standing meters from the steps where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic 1963 “I Have a Dream ” speech.

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“They call it American flag blue, but it’s very dark, and if you had a regular blue … then you wouldn’t have any reflection. It wouldn’t be reflecting blue.”

Trump's botched Reflecting Pool had been a mess for months. Farrah Tomazin

After spending 23 minutes talking up the pool and his other beautification projects around D.C., the 80-year-old finally moved on to the election, calling it “the most important midterm in our lifetime.”

Claiming that Democrats had nominated the “most dangerous candidates ever,” he took aim at Michigan Senate candidate Abul El-Sayed, insisted the U.S. was “winning” the war in Iran and repeated his pledge to give every American adult $5000 if Republicans won both the House and Senate.

Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Such a move would add about $1.5 trillion to the national debt, and Trump is yet to explain where the money would come from.

“It’s the golden age of America,” he said. “We have a country that we can be proud of again. We were laughed at all over the world for four years. We were laughed at like we were stupid people.”

But after about seven minutes focusing on the midterms, Trump then returned to his beautification projects, with a brief interlude by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum lauding his efforts.

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum delivers remarks next to US President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“President Trump has chosen and proven that with leadership, we can choose to have beauty, we can choose to have safety, and it can be done, but it takes a leader. It takes a leader like President Trump,” Burgum said.

The speech was billed as a chance for Trump to deliver closing remarks to voters ahead of election day, with polls showing Republicans could lose control of both the House and Senate at tomorrow’s election.

But the decision to have the event at the Reflecting Pool raised eyebrows, including within GOP ranks, given the project has become a lightning rod for government spending and mismanagement.

“I give him credit for trying to fix it for America 250, but he needs to figure out something else to do besides working on all these various construction projects,” veteran GOP consultant Chris Nicholson told the Daily Beast.

Algae is seen in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Barack Obama also took aim at the president’s obsession with renovations as he campaigned for the Democrats this month, accusing Trump of making the White House look “like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was first drained in April after Trump announced plans to repair leaks and color the pool “American Flag Blue”—insisting the renovation would cost about $1.5 million and take just a few weeks.

But the contractor Trump hired to fix the pool was awarded the job without a competitive bidding process, and the cost has now ballooned to nearly $20 million.

Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn (center) faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of intentionally damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The administration charged former Olympian David Hearn with damaging the site after Trump repeatedly claimed vandals had sabotaged the renovation.

But his handpicked prosecutor, Jeanine Pirro, moved to dismiss the case, saying prosecutors later learned the damage was caused by a botched job by Trump’s own contractor, who rushed to finish before the president’s America 250 celebrations.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump was furious, accusing Pirro of “folding like an umbrella” and summoning her to the Oval Office to explain herself.

He later acknowledged “some contractor error,” but maintained it accounted for only a small portion of the damage.

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On Monday, he continued to insist the pool had been vandalized.

“The vandals went to work, but we went to work on the vandals,” he said.

“A lot of people tried to protect the vandals - but we got it done.”

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