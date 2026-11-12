 Skip to main content
NOSTALGIA TIME

Trump, 80, Issues Deranged Threat in All-Caps Freak-Out

The president went after his old enemy in an early morning tirade.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Tom Porter

President Trump has revived his feud with his old foe, Mexico, in a caps-locked Truth Social post.

“Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico,” wrote Trump at 7:04 a.m. ET Thursday.

“MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW