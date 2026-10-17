Trump, 80, Makes Bizarre Confession About His Makeup Routine
Don’t forget to blend, Mr. President!
President Donald Trump has confessed to applying his own makeup—while mocking a Democratic rival for allegedly spending a fortune on his.
Trump was campaigning in Georgia on Friday night when he took aim at Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is seeking reelection in a closely watched Senate race.
“Jon Ossoff has spent more money on makeup, and by the way I wear very little and I do it myself,” Trump declared.
The president, 80, then made a frantic hand gesture mimicking the application of makeup while letting out a groan.
“Because if you don’t put a little on you look a little bit like a dead person, and I don’t want to look that way,” Trump reasoned.
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Having wandered off the topic of Ossoff and onto his own beauty regimen, he then swerved back.
“He goes full bore, he’s got the makeup artist, they’re in there all the time—I don’t know how he does it,” Trump added, offering no evidence of his claim.
Trump appeared at the campaign stop wearing a red USA cap after his hair went haywire on the White House lawn before he boarded Marine One for the trip to Georgia.
During Trump’s first term, the source of his typically orange hue was repeatedly scrutinized, as were his makeup preferences.
“Trump, who suffers from rosacea, is reported to apply his own translucent makeup powder before television appearances, and has even adjusted the lighting at White House events to avoid appearing too orange on-screen,” Vanity Fair reported.
More recently, the focus has been on how Trump uses concealer to mask the regularly visible bruising on his hands.
The president has been making regular campaign trips to rally his MAGA base and ward off a potential blue wave as the midterms loom.
But Trump faces political headwinds, including low approval ratings and voter frustration over the cost of living and high gas prices.
Trump’s war in Iran is deeply unpopular, and Republicans face the possibility of losing their House majority—and potentially their Senate majority as well.
Although Trump won Georgia by two points in the 2024 presidential election, the Republican Party’s 2026 prospects don’t look so rosy.
Ossoff has maintained a lead of between four and eight points in most polls against Republican Rep. Mike Collins—a potentially significant advantage in a state that has remained fiercely competitive in recent elections.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
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