FACE/ON Trump, 80, Makes Bizarre Confession About His Makeup Routine Don’t forget to blend, Mr. President! Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has confessed to applying his own makeup—while mocking a Democratic rival for allegedly spending a fortune on his.

Trump was campaigning in Georgia on Friday night when he took aim at Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is seeking reelection in a closely watched Senate race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jon Ossoff has spent more money on makeup, and by the way I wear very little and I do it myself,” Trump declared.

Play Video

The president, 80, then made a frantic hand gesture mimicking the application of makeup while letting out a groan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because if you don’t put a little on you look a little bit like a dead person, and I don’t want to look that way,” Trump reasoned.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Having wandered off the topic of Ossoff and onto his own beauty regimen, he then swerved back.

“He goes full bore, he’s got the makeup artist, they’re in there all the time—I don’t know how he does it,” Trump added, offering no evidence of his claim.

Makeup was visible Tuesday under President Donald Trump’s right ear, where a rash was spotted on Monday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump appeared at the campaign stop wearing a red USA cap after his hair went haywire on the White House lawn before he boarded Marine One for the trip to Georgia.

During Trump’s first term, the source of his typically orange hue was repeatedly scrutinized, as were his makeup preferences.

“Trump, who suffers from rosacea, is reported to apply his own translucent makeup powder before television appearances, and has even adjusted the lighting at White House events to avoid appearing too orange on-screen,” Vanity Fair reported.

More recently, the focus has been on how Trump uses concealer to mask the regularly visible bruising on his hands.

The make-up-slathered hand was visible at the state dinner. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president has been making regular campaign trips to rally his MAGA base and ward off a potential blue wave as the midterms loom.

But Trump faces political headwinds, including low approval ratings and voter frustration over the cost of living and high gas prices.

Trump’s war in Iran is deeply unpopular, and Republicans face the possibility of losing their House majority—and potentially their Senate majority as well.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) held a campaign rally In Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Although Trump won Georgia by two points in the 2024 presidential election, the Republican Party’s 2026 prospects don’t look so rosy.

Ossoff has maintained a lead of between four and eight points in most polls against Republican Rep. Mike Collins—a potentially significant advantage in a state that has remained fiercely competitive in recent elections.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register