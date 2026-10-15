GLASS HALF FULL? Trump, 80, Posts Self-Soothing Videos After Gut Punch Polls The disconnect between Trump’s rosy picture and political reality has raised questions about whether he is being shielded from bad news by the loyalists in his orbit. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has responded to a slew of new polls showing his popularity tanking again by pushing out a series of self-soothing videos featuring fans boasting about the “wonderful job” he’s doing.

Down in the polls, Trump responded by posting videos of fans singing his praises. Truth Social

With three weeks until election day, new research released on Thursday raised fresh alarm bells for the GOP, including the latest survey from the Trump-friendly Fox News.

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According to the poll, Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 36 percent—his worst ever for the Fox survey—and his job rating on the economy hit a staggering low of 22 percent.

What’s more, the president is now 50 points underwater with voters under 30—one of the key groups that helped propel his political comeback merely two years ago.

CNN poll guru Harry Enten. CNN

“Look at this. Look at this! He’s now 50 points underwater with a group he was positive with,” CNN data guru Harry Enten declared animatedly as he explained the latest figures on Thursday morning. “It’s absolutely stunning!”

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Despite the blow, the president took to social media to post clips of adoring fans from his rallies in Montana and Arizona yesterday.

President Donald Trump looks at the audience during a campaign rally at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell, Montana, US, October 14, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In one clip, a reporter from the MAGA-friendly Right Side Broadcasting Network asked a woman in the crowd what she’d say to the president if he were watching.

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“I would tell the president Trump that he’s doing a wonderful job and to keep it up, and everybody will come around eventually, and things will work out,” she gushed.

“And he has done more for this country than any other president in his lifetime. He’ll end up in the books of records one day, or history books, saying how well he did.”

Another day, another self-soothing video. X

Another clip featured a woman declaring her love for the president, while a third video featured a woman thanking the president for “promises made, promises kept.”

“What would you say is your favorite Trump accomplishment so far?” the reporter asked her.

The woman laughed nervously before eventually answering.

“Oh, there’s so many,” she said. “Closing the borders, probably number one for sure, and getting rid of the fentanyl.”

(Government data shows that fentanyl continues to kill tens of thousands of Americans every year).

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The disconnect between Trump’s rosy picture and political reality has raised questions about whether loyalists in his orbit, such as White House aide Natalie Harp, are shielding him from bad news by following him around with printed clips of positive articles.

His new Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, has also been tasked with selling that message, but her first briefing got off to a rocky start on Tuesday and ended abruptly in less than 14 minutes.

The widely mocked debut also comes amid broader uncertainty inside the White House, including over the future of chief of staff Susie Wiles, who Trump reportedly bypassed over Zacharia’s appointment.

Trump, however, once again told reporters this week that he had ushered in “a golden age” for America.

“I think we’re going to do well,” he said of the midterms.

“We’ve had a great presidency,” he added. “Prices are coming down, and as soon as the war ends, which will be very soon with Iran, the oil will drop like a rock. And it’s going to end very soon.”

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