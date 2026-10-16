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I DON'T KNOW HER...

Trump, 80, Rewrites Family’s History With Kimberly Guilfoyle

The president appears to have shunned the woman who was nearly his daughter-in-law.

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump remembered Kimberly Guilfoyle’s marriage to his political foe, Gavin Newsom, but seemed to forget she was also engaged to his son.

Trump, 80, spoke to Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty on Thursday about Guilfoyle, who was unceremoniously given the boot on live television on Tuesday.

Asked whether he would consider pardoning his almost-daughter-in-law if she was prosecuted over her alleged misconduct, Trump said, “I don’t want to think about it.”

donald trump

Trump threw Guilfoyle under the bus, pretending he barely knew her.

Newsmax

“I was disappointed in what I read—I just read some things. I haven’t spoken to her,” the president said.

He continued, “I’ve known her over the years; I’ve known her for many years. She was married to Gavin ‘Newscum,’ and, um, I’ve known her for years. Not that well, but I’ve known her.”

San Francisco mayoral candidate, Supervisor Gavin Newsom, walks with his wife Kimberly Guilfoyle-Newsom as he leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in city-wide elections, in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2003.

Guilfoyle was married to Newsom for a time, but she was also engaged to Trump's son, too.

Lou Dematteis/Reuters

The president failed to mention that his son, Donald Trump Jr., had been engaged to Guilfoyle for roughly four years.

“And actually, the interesting thing is, she was the toast of the town over in Greece,” Trump continued. “She was doing a very good job as the, you know, ambassador to Greece. So I’m disappointed.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos with U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos with U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

Backgrid

Despite trying to distance himself from his failed diplomat, Trump has been much closer to Guilfoyle than he has let on.

As recently as March, Trump described Guilfoyle as “a person I know very, very well.”

donald trump kimberly guilfoyle

Trump shared a laugh onstage with Guilfoyle just over six months ago.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“She’s an inspiration to a lot of people, especially if you happen to be Greek,” he said during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House. “Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay.’”

He even attended her 54th birthday party in 2023, appearing alongside her and his son in a photo carousel Guilfoyle shared on Instagram.

kimberly guilfoyle donald trump jr

Trump posed with his son and Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s fiancée at the time, at her birthday party in 2023.

Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram

However, in the wake of her misconduct allegations, which include her allegedly soliciting $100,000 in exchange for political favors, Trump has tried to downplay the extent of their relationship.

“She was not a member of my family,” he told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. started dating in 2018 and were engaged in 2020. The couple called off their engagement in 2024.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship was very public.

JIM BOURG/REUTERS

Just over a year later, Donald Jr. got engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson, and the two wed in May of this year. The president did not attend his son’s ceremony.

Beyond being scrubbed from the Trump family tree, her biography was erased from the U.S. Embassy in Greece’s website. Her successor, Josh Huck, now fills the page.

Guifoyle was scrubbed.

All traces of Guifoyle were scrubbed.

USembassy.gov/USembassy.gov

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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