IN-LAW AND ORDER Trump, 80, Thirsts Over His ‘Fit’ Daughter-in-Law The president couldn’t stop gushing about his son Eric’s wife at a North Carolina campaign stop.

President Donald Trump paused his North Carolina rally on Tuesday night to gush over just how fit his daughter-in-law is.

Trump, 80, was in Greenville, North Carolina, to campaign for his handpicked Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina’s 2026 midterm election, Michael Whatley. Whatley is running against Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper, 69.

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An Elon University poll released Tuesday put Cooper ahead 52 percent to 39 percent among likely voters. Earlier this month, the GOP’s top Senate super PAC halted its ad spending in the state after pouring more than $30 million into the race, Semafor reported.

Lara Trump, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, arrives at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026. Al Drago/Getty Images

At Tuesday’s rally, while Trump was touting praise for Whatley, 58, when the president turned to daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

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Lara and Whatley ran the Republican National Committee together from March 2024 until she stepped down as co-chair that December. When North Carolina’s Senate seat opened up last year, she weighed a run herself, but opted out. Instead, Trump settled on Whatley.

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“He [Whatley] was with a person named Lara Trump. Have you ever heard of her?” Trump asked the crowd.

The Right View With Lara Trump

Trump, however, then took a sharp diversion, talking about his 44-year-old daughter-in-law’s physique.

“She’s an extremely fit young woman. Have you ever seen her exercise? I say, give me a break. She’s so fit, it’s ridiculous,” Trump said.

“But she’s also fit up here,” he added, tapping his head. “And the two of them were unbelievable. Michael and [Lara] were unbeatable. And we won everything.”

Lara, 44, is the wife of Trump’s second son, Eric. She hosts her own show on Fox News, My View With Lara Trump. According to the president, her on-camera duties are the only thing keeping her away from the Greenville campaign trail.

Trump gushes over Lara Trump’s fitness at a Greenville, North Carolina, rally. C-SPAN

“She wants to come out; Fox will not let her come out,” Trump said at the rally Tuesday. “She wants to be here so badly with you. You have no idea.”

He added that “it is hard to campaign for someone” while on TV.

Then he took it upon himself to pass along Lara’s verdict on Whatley: “She said he is one of the most competent people.”

Trump said that “if I do it again, I’m going to choose Michael Whatley to head the whole Republican Party.”

Trump pulls a face as Whatley speaks at the Greenville rally. Jonathan Drake/REUTERS

Lara has featured workouts on her Fox show alongside various Trump allies.

In August, she did an on-air workout segment with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Fox News.

She matched the former MMA fighter, who gushed that she “didn’t miss a rep.”

Lara Trump hoists a barbell during the session, which Mullin said she got through without missing a rep. X / @SecMullin

Lara Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at a Coast Guard gym during a filmed workout for her Fox News show. X / @SecMullin

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade later pointed out that the president finds exercise boring. Lara had a reply ready: “I’m working out for all the Trumps, so don’t worry about it.”

The president, for his part, rarely breaks a sweat outside the golf course.

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Lara brushed off conservative anger over a champagne-soaked AI party video posted by Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

In the AI-generated video, Lara, Eric, and Scavino popped champagne, celebrating President Xi Jinping’s visit in lavish style.

Critics on the right called it tone-deaf at a time when many Americans are struggling to afford groceries.

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She said upset Americans should loosen up and that the rules “have never really applied to this president.”

The White House and Fox News did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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