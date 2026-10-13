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Trump, 80, Thirsts Over MAGA Senator, 59, in Wild Outburst

The president clearly liked what he saw.

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has bizarrely thirsted over the body of a male MAGA senator during a midterm rally.

Trump, 80, attended a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday evening to lend his support for Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

During his speech, the president praised Husted and admitted he didn’t know about his past playing football for the University of Dayton, where he earned All-American recognition as a defensive back and kick returner.

Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) applauds for President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) applauds for President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He was a great athlete,” Trump said of Husted, then revealed how he had inspected his body.

“I don’t do this with men very often, I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump began to tell the MAGA crowd.

“And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at his a-- ... and I looked at the whole... and then I looked at his hands, look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws... and I got it, you are a great athlete.”

Trump added, “I didn’t know that, because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations, now they finally know.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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Cameron Adams
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