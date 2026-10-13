REAR VIEW Trump, 80, Thirsts Over MAGA Senator, 59, in Wild Outburst The president clearly liked what he saw.

President Donald Trump has bizarrely thirsted over the body of a male MAGA senator during a midterm rally.

Trump, 80, attended a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday evening to lend his support for Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

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During his speech, the president praised Husted and admitted he didn’t know about his past playing football for the University of Dayton, where he earned All-American recognition as a defensive back and kick returner.

Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) applauds for President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He was a great athlete,” Trump said of Husted, then revealed how he had inspected his body.

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“I don’t do this with men very often, I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump began to tell the MAGA crowd.

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“And I looked, and I watched up and down, and I looked at his a-- ... and I looked at the whole... and then I looked at his hands, look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws... and I got it, you are a great athlete.”

Trump added, “I didn’t know that, because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations, now they finally know.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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