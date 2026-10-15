OH BROTHER! Trump, 80, Turns Pope’s Cancer Into Rant About Himself The president found a way to talk about his favorite subject.

President Donald Trump has turned a question about Pope Leo’s cancer diagnosis into a rant about himself.

Trump, 80, briefly spoke to the media at Bullhead International Airport on Wednesday, after attending a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona.

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The president was asked about Pope Leo XIV’s health, following the Vatican revealing on Tuesday that the pontiff, 71, had undergone surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

President Donald Trump at Bullhead International Airport on Wednesday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Tests identified pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer. Doctors did not disclose the cancer’s stage or how far it had progressed. The pope has canceled all of his audiences until October 20 as he recovers.

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“The surgery was completed successfully, within the expected timeframe and as planned, and the Holy Father has returned to his room,” the Vatican posted on Tuesday.

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Trump told reporters on Wednesday, “I want to see Pope Leo get well.”

He added, “I hear the prognosis for that type of a problem... it’s a cancer, it’s big stuff anytime you have cancer, but the prognosis seems to be good. I’ve watched... and we just want to wish him our love and our best wishes.”

The president then immediately began discussing Pope Leo’s eldest brother, Louis Prevost, who has shared his support of Trump and the MAGA movement on Facebook, even meeting the president at the White House days after Leo was declared pope.

“His brother’s a friend of mine who’s a great... he’s a fantastic guy and his wife,” Trump said.

Pope Leo XIV leaves the Vatican on October 13, 2026, to be admitted to Rome's Gemelli University Hospital for an operation to remove a lump from his lung. TIZIANA FABI/Tiziana Fabi, Getty Images

“You know, they’re big Trump supporters,” the senior president bragged. “They have MAGA all over their house. And I can say that his brother loves him a lot, loves the pope a lot and that’s good. That’s good enough for me. But I just want to wish him well. Get better fast.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The pope has previously condemned Trump’s war with Iran, as well as ICE raids and immigration crackdowns, which he labeled “extremely disrespectful.”

By comparison, Prevost’s extreme social media posts have not only praised Trump, but attacked the trans community and Democrats. He also once shared a video that referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “c---.”

A photo from the White House shows Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah smiling next to Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. The White House

Trump invited Prevost to the White House in May last year, telling reporters ahead of the meeting, “Did you know that he lives in Florida? He’s got MAGA, he’s got Trump, and I look forward to getting him to the White House. I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug.”

The president previously expressed his preference for the pope’s brother and slammed the pontiff in a wild Truth Social post in April.

Louis Prevost in Florida in May 2025. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote, adding, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

The post also claimed, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Prevost was invited to Trump’s tacky 80th birthday MMA fight at the White House in June, and was pictured mingling with Vice President JD Vance.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, Louis Prevost, brother of Pope Leo XIV, and his wife Deborah attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass. JACQUELYN MARTIN/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty

Prevost also sat next to Vance during Leo’s inauguration at the Vatican in May last year.

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