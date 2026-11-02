RETURN TO SENDER Trump, 80, Turns to Strange Fantasy on Eve of Election The president is signing off ahead of midterms by comparing himself to the King of Rock and Roll. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump has signed off ahead of the midterms by begging supporters to reassure him he totally looks like one of the 20th century’s defining sex symbols.

The 80-year-old president posted an image on Truth Social late Sunday night that featured his own face split with that of a young Elvis Presley.

It’s not the first time Trump has shared that particular picture. He also posted it in February 2024 and asked supporters what they thought of the comparison.

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Truth Social/Donald Trump

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” he wrote then. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

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Trump’s enduring fascination with the King of Rock and Roll has also included a trip in March to Graceland, where he wondered aloud whether he could have beaten the late singer in a fight.

Trump has repeatedly compared himself to the deceased heartthrob. Bettmann/Getty

He also gave the iconic musician a shout-out during a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, where Elvis was born, in 2018.

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“We love Elvis,” he said at the time. “I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited because I’m not but, other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis. Do you see that? Can you believe it?”

The president claims people compared him to the late singer when he was younger. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president has now reshared the split image of himself and the King less than 48 hours out from the seismic first electoral test of his second stint in the White House.

Republicans head into Tuesday’s elections at a 9-point disadvantage in the race for control of the House and Senate.

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Democrats have gained that lead as Trump’s war of choice with Iran and its impact on energy prices have driven his own approval ratings down to just 32 percent.

That’s an all-time low across either of his presidencies and below even where he stood in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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