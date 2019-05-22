Trump Admin Planning Blacklist of Chinese Surveillance Firm Hikvision: Reports

First Huawei was targeted—now Donald Trump is reportedly considering the blacklisting of Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision. The move would limit the Chinese video surveillance firm’s ability to buy American tech and effectively place it on a blacklist, The New York Times reports. It would be the latest in a string of action taken by the Trump administration aimed at damaging the Chinese economy—in two weeks, the U.S. has raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, threatened to tax all imports, and effectively blacklisted telecom giant Huawei. Hikvision is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of video surveillance products. The Commerce Department may soon require that U.S. companies get government approval to supply equipment to Hikvision, which would severely hamper the company’s access to technology that helps power its products.