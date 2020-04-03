Trump Admin Will Pay Hospitals to Treat Uninsured COVID-19 Patients: WSJ
The Trump administration will start paying hospitals to treat uninsured COVID-19 patients through the federal stimulus package, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The plan, which could be released as early as Friday, comes as the White House faces mounting criticism for not launching a special enrollment period for uninsured people under the Affordable Care Act. So far, hospitals combating the pandemic are still treating uninsured coronavirus patients, but are later billing the difference after receiving some money from the government. “We know that hospital resources will be stretched beyond capacity as a result of this epidemic,” Thomas Nickels, executive vice president of the American Hospital Association, said in a March 17 letter to several lawmakers. In the new proposal, hospitals would have to agree not to bill patients for the cost of care and for doctors who aren’t directly employed by the hospital. Those hospitals will likely be reimbursed at current Medicare rates, The Wall Street Journal reports.