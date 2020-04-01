Trump Administration Won’t Reopen Obamacare Enrollment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Trump administration decided against reopening Obamacare enrollment for uninsured Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports. Officials were reportedly considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the enrollment site for the federal healthcare marketplace, for a special enrollment period. However, a White House official reportedly said the administration is now “exploring other options.” The Affordable Care Act (ACA) reportedly permits special enrollment for those who have lost their health insurance through their employers, so the Obama-era legislation may still aid those who have been laid off during the pandemic. A number of Democratic-leaning states have already re-opened their own insurance markets during the COVID-19 crisis, but the federal government oversees enrollment for about two-thirds of states. This comes after President Trump expressed his desire to “terminate” the ACA, and as Republican states have forged ahead with a lawsuit that could overturn the ACA.