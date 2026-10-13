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ABORT DEPORT

Trump Admin’s $2B Immigration Failure Thrown Into New Chaos

The scandal-hit contractor dumped from DHS’s flagship self-deportation program has dropped a stunning bombshell.

Donald Trump, self deporting immigrants photo illustration
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Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

By Tom Latchem & Will Neal

Donald Trump’s disastrous $2 billion self-deportation scheme has been plunged into a fresh crisis after the contractor his administration dumped launched a legal challenge that could prolong the chaos into next year. Salus Worldwide Solutions had its $915 million Project Homecoming contract with DHS pulled in September after burning through much of its cash and requiring a $200 million extension. The firm, which has faced allegations of political favoritism over how it first secured the deal, is now protesting the department’s decision to award the work to rival Response AI Solutions, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The challenge could sideline Response AI while the government considers the dispute, with a decision due Jan. 11. DHS has not confirmed whether it has suspended the new contractor’s work. Project Homecoming offers immigrants cash and plane tickets to leave the U.S. voluntarily. Salus has made conflicting claims about how many people it has helped deport. Its existing contract expires Nov. 21, raising the prospect that taxpayers could foot the bill for another extension. Salus was contacted for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing related to the procurement process, and said that the scheme is “one of the most successful and humane programs in DHS history.” Response AI was also contacted for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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Tom Latchem
Tom LatchemLead Global Correspondent
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