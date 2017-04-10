Trump Adviser: Kushner Is Like Alexander Hamilton

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Examiner
President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is like one of America’s most famous founding fathers, according to another Trump adviser. “I think he is like Alexander Hamilton,” Anthony Scaramucci said Kushner on CNN Monday. “He is a young man who has a tremendous amount of maturity.” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo skeptically pushed back, asking, “What do you mean he’s like Alexander Hamilton? He’s nothing like Alexander Hamilton.” Scaramucci’s response: “He’s got the trust of the president. He’s very, very thoughtful. He knows how to bring people in… that was Hamilton's great gift at a very young age.”