‘MOST CONVINCING PIECE OF EVIDENCE’ Trump Aide Reveals Melania’s Motive Behind Epstein Press Conference Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews is dishing on why she thinks Melania Trump really gave a bombshell press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.

A former aide to President Donald Trump is spilling her thoughts on what really has been going on behind the scenes at the White House as it relates to the Epstein files.

Sarah Matthews, who worked as deputy White House press secretary in Trump’s first term, explained what she thought about First Lady Melania Trump’s bombshell press conference in April, in which she denied ever having a relationship with convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein or having any knowledge of his crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthews called Melania’s “weird random press conference” the “most convincing piece of evidence” that the House Judiciary Committee Democrats’ report is “probably accurate.”

Matthews offered a candid take on why she thought Melania did her bombshell press conference when she did. The Bulwark

The report alleges that Trump was an active participant in Epstein’s circle in the 1990s, including a new allegation that Trump raped a woman, then 24 years old, then promised her a visa and admission to NYU to keep her quiet about the ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also cited interviews from two separate FBI witnesses who said that “Epstein introduced Trump to his wife Melania.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“This seems like confirmation that Trump met his wife Melania through a pedophile sex trafficker and that we have a new allegation of rape against this president,” Matthews concluded on The Bulwark podcast.

She explained that the report took her right back to Melania’s press conference, when, she says, the public wasn’t “really even talking about the Epstein files as much anymore.”

“She probably caught wind of what was in these Epstein files and her mentions in there,” Matthews asserted. “And so she wanted to get out ahead and didn’t really think through the fact that it actually makes it look more guilty and that it does make it look, in fact, true.”

President Donald Trump is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and their then girlfriends, including First Lady Melania Trump, in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Host Tim Miller, a former GOP strategist turned never-Trump Republican, agreed, calling the moment “an unbelievably defensive press conference and weird at the time.”

He added, “There was certainly a ‘the lady doth protest too much’ to the whole deal.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Melania Trump for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The press conference took everybody by surprise, even White House aides. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

During the surprise press conference, Melania slammed the press for linking her marriage to Epstein. She has maintained that she met Trump at a party during New York Fashion Week in 1998, not through Epstein, whom Trump was friends with for about two decades before the pair fell out sometime in the 2000s.

“The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop,” she said earlier this year.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register