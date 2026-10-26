GONE SOUTH Trump Ally Plunges to Stunning Loss in Humiliation for MAGA The conservative wave in Latin America has hit a hurdle.

A prominent critic of U.S. President Donald Trump has won Brazil’s presidential election in a humiliating result for MAGA.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva achieved a stunning political comeback on Sunday, defeating Trump ally Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, to win re-election and halt Latin America’s move towards the right.

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The left-wing politician Lula, 81, received 51.8 percent of the vote, beating his far-right rival Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, 71, by nearly 4.4 million votes, according to the Associated Press, citing Brazil’s electoral court.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he addresses supporters after his victory in the presidential runoff election. Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

Lula defeated Jair Bolsonaro to take the presidency in 2022. Both father and son conservatives are key supporters of Trump.

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On Sunday, Flávio Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and requested that election results be annulled, following a last-minute decision to extend voting by two hours.

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“It is impossible to recognize the election results,” he told reporters in Brazil, according to The Washington Post. “We’re not here to play games.”

However, the head of Brazil’s electoral court said the decision by a Supreme Court justice to extend voting had no impact on the outcome.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for re-election, greets supporters after his victory in the presidential runoff election, at Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2026. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Key issues in the election were the cost of living and also Brazil’s relationship with the United States.

In one election campaign ad, Lula accused Trump of wanting to “colonize” Brazil in order to exploit its natural resources, and warned the U.S. president was attempting to sway the election in favor of his conservative rival in order to advance America’s interests in Brazil, the Guardian notes.

In his victory speech, Lula referenced Trump’s military action in Venezuela and the Caribbean as well his relationship with conservative leaders in Latin America. “People went to vote because we convinced them it was important to preserve democracy,” he said. “This country doesn’t accept being anybody’s colony.”

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva kisses his wife, Janja Silva, as Vice President Geraldo Alckmin smiles next to them. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Talking to supporters who had gathered on São Paulo’s main artery and in Rio de Janeiro’s Cinelândia Square, Lula also took aim at his political rival Bolsonaro.

“This was a defeat for denialism and lies. I must confess that every time I attended a debate, I felt embarrassed,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

A person wearing a mask depicting President Donald Trump holds a puppet cutout depicting presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the Brazilian elections. Alexandre Meneghini/REUTERS

His victory sees him join Trump and Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega, who are both 80, as one of the oldest presidents in the Americas.

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, with a GDP of $2.6 trillion per year.

Trump did not endorse Flávio Bolsonaro in this election, but endorsed Jair Bolsonaro in October 2022, at the time calling da Silva “a Radical Left Lunatic who will quickly destroy your Country.” Under Trump’s presidency, however, America imposed tariffs on Brazilian products, questioned the integrity of Brazil’s elections and applied pressure to get Jair Bolsonaro released, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a photo-op with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2020. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Jair Bolsonaro went to jail in November 2025, sentenced to 27 years for plotting a military coup after his 2022 election loss. His son campaigned on a promise to free his father.

Ahead of Bolsonaro’s imprisonment, Trump posted in July 2025, “This is nothing more, or less, than an attack on a Political Opponent — Something I know much about! It happened to me, times 10.”

The American president hosted Flávio Bolsonaro in the White House in June, posting a photo on Truth Social and calling him a “smart young man who loves his Country, Brazil, very much!”

Donald Trump shares his support for a Brazilian politician. Donald Trump Truth Social

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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