MM EH? Trump-Backed MAGA Rapper’s Cage Fighting Money Trail Exposed Anthony Constantino’s campaign paid nearly $56,000 to a fight promotion he was negotiating to buy. exclusive Constantino For Congress # 4

One of Donald Trump’s handpicked congressional candidates paid tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to an MMA promoter while negotiating to buy a stake in the firm. Anthony Constantino, 43, the sticker company boss and MAGA rapper seeking Elise Stefanik’s New York House seat, paid Cage Wars $55,940 in January 2025, an investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister outlet, PunchUp, has found. His spokesman had confirmed negotiations to buy shares just seven days earlier. Within weeks, the company hosted a free fight night in Glens Falls, New York, where Constantino addressed around 3,000 spectators, including notorious Trump ally Roger Stone. He later called it “the largest amateur event” in New York state history, as the Glens Falls Chronicle reported. Constantino acquired majority ownership in April 2025 and completed the takeover this March. PunchUp also uncovered a $20,000 campaign payment to Cosmic Gamebred Inc., headed by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who attended the New York event. The nature of the consulting work remains unclear. Constantino faces Democrat Blake Gendebien in next week’s midterms. PunchUp contacted Constantino, Cage Wars and Masvidal for comment. None responded.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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