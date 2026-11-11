YOU’VE GOT FAIL Trump BFF Roasted for Wild Meltdown About Email Glitch “They are calling this the most boomer post of all time,” one person wrote about Mark Levin’s technical troubles. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Donald Trump ally Mark Levin took a beating online after he shared with the world that he had spent “the entire day” trying to regain access to his AOL email account.

Levin, a lawyer, Fox News host, and Trump appointee on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, made the admission ahead of his radio show Tuesday afternoon.

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“Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email,” the 69-year-old wrote on X. “For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven’t heard a thing.”

Levin’s email troubles elicited dozens of jokes about the Trump-friendly radio host. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

Levin was a little self-deprecating about his ordeal.

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“You would think that, since I’m one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You’d be wrong,” he continued. “So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I’m dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.)”

Levin’s email troubles lasted the “entire day.” X/marklevinshow

Levin’s post garnered over 1.2 million views as of publication. Among those who saw it were commentators who were merciless in their ridicule.

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“They are calling this the most boomer post of all time,” one user wrote.

Another weighed in: “I appreciate the fact that AOL also thinks you’re a worthless user.”

Commenters on X were quick to react. X

One person dissected the layers of Levin’s post, calling it a “historical artifact.”

Still another said it was an example of him being out of touch: “Christ dude, everyone knows you’re out of touch but this is a measure of distance away from reality that shouldn’t be possible.”

Levin may not have anticipated the mockery that his post drew. X/RationalPurview

Levin, one user joked, should move on: “Try to relax tonight… maybe rent a movie from Blockbuster."

One critic was South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who used the neoconservative former Reagan administration staffer’s political positions against him.

“The last man on Earth still using AOL is also the last man still arguing for endless Middle East wars,” she wrote, referring to Levin’s support for Trump’s war against Iran.

Levin’s political positions were used against him by Nancy Mace. X/marklevinshow

Levin, who only follows one X account—Trump’s—replied, “That really hurt. Has anyone ever told you how sharp you are? No? Well, soon you’ll be off the public dole, looking for a private sector job? It’ll be tough. You’re really not qualified for much. Do let us all know where you’ve landed.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Levin via an email contact for his show, but did not immediately hear back. AOL could not be reached prior to publication.

Levin had more to say about his email troubles on his radio show.

“The reason I haven’t switched isn’t because I’m stuck with AOL. It’s because that’s where all my emails are—since the 1980s,” he said.

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“It’s just a pain to switch over, but we’re going to once I get it back. All day, since early this morning, I’ve not been able to get into my email account. We’ve gone through the process repeatedly,” he said.

“We put in all the secret numbers that they want, or the questions that they asked. Then they blocked us out of that, then we make a call, I was hung up on twice, then we finally get through to somebody else, and they say we’ve got to raise this with their supervisor. I don’t know why—just unlock the damn thing!” he fumed. “I’ve given you every security number and everything I have.”

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