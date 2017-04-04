Trump Blames Syria Gas Attack on Obama Policy

President Trump on Tuesday publicly condemned an apparent chemical gas attack by the Syrian government against an entire town in Idlib province, connecting the horrific incident to President Obama’s decision not to take action after establishing a “red line” condemning the Assad regime’s use of such weapons. “Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” the president said in a statement. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack.” Additionally, according to the Associated Press, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia and Iran bear “great moral responsibility” for the deaths resulting from the purported chemical attack.
