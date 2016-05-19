Trump Blames Terror Before Facts Emerge

CHEAT SHEET
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responded to the crash of EgyptAir Flight MS804 Thursday morning on his favorite medium, tweeting blame for the incident on terrorism while offering no condolences to the victims or their families. “Looks like yet another terrorist attack,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Airplane departed from Paris. When will we get tough, smart and vigilant? Great hate and sickness!” Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Trump’s tweet “prejudges the outcome,” cautioning that “it’s always better to wait until you actually know what the facts are before you open up.”