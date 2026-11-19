The president was apparently unaware of a big decision made by his chief of staff.

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President Donald Trump was kept in the dark about his new chief of staff’s decision to bench a key member of his Cabinet.

Trump, 80, told Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie that he was unaware Stephen Miller had made the call to keep Markwayne Mullin off the airwaves after the Homeland Security secretary bungled his response to the spate of tech outages that have worried Americans.

Miller decided to sideline Mullin after his public statements on immigration enforcement and the bizarre string of tech blackouts frustrated top administration officials for being off-message, according to Politico Playbook.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has been pulled off of TV appearances. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

When asked about Miller’s decision, Trump told Fox News that he was unaware of the swap-out.

“Well, I haven’t been told that,” he said on Thursday.

But the president nonetheless had praise for Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who led the administration’s murky messaging on the nationwide ground stop that sent airports into turmoil.

“I am happy with both of them,” Trump said. “They’re both very good men, and I think they’re doing a very good job.”

Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy led the response to the FAA nationwide ground stop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Hasnie later said on America Reports that “it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be—at least in this moment—a shakeup.”

Mullin had been on thin ice with top Trump officials since saying last week that he was open to providing permanent legal status to unauthorized immigrants who entered the U.S. as children, Politico reported.

Dissatisfaction with Mullin hit a fever pitch after his rambling Fox News appearance on Monday, where he said “one guy who is very smart with tech”—who he specifically said was not Elon Musk—told him that the outages could have been driven by AI.

“That kind of makes sense to me,” he said.

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The missteps ultimately led to Miller intervening, all the way from the Philippine capital of Manila, to replace Mullin with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as chief messengers.

“Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins — even overseas — and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people,” a White House official told Playbook. “This is a perfect example of why Stephen was put in the role as chief of staff — he knows all the different components, every member of the Cabinet trusts him, and he can quickly get them coordinated to deliver on a unified goal.”