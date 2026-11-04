NOT MY FAULT Trump Breaks Silence to Wash Hands of Disaster He Created Trump has made his feelings known about his midterm disaster.

President Donald Trump has broken his silence as Republicans face a widespread wipeout in the midterm elections.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump complained on Truth Social.

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@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Before Tuesday, Trump had repeatedly urged his supporters to vote as though he were on the ballot. But Democrats won handily in Georgia and North Carolina, where the Senate races were expected to be close, and scored statewide victories in Republican strongholds, such as South Carolina.

Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet this election evening. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Trump had spent the early hours of the evening raging at Fox News, starting with a swipe at liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov. He declared he couldn’t stand her voice and claimed he was switching off his favorite cable channel until she was off the air.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

He clearly did not, as he texted hosts on air and fired off two more lengthy Truth Social posts complaining about Fox’s coverage of him and bashing their poor ratings.

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Then came an uncharacteristic stretch of silence as the results rolled in and showed that his hand-picked MAGA candidates were headed towards doom.

Voters had grown frustrated with the cost of living crisis as Trump's policy's did nothing to help it. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

In the days leading up to the election, Trump had been boasting about supposed MAGA enthusiasm, writing just last week that his rallies were attended “by a factor of five times,” adding, “there has never been anything like it!”

In reality, Democrats are on track to win the House by large margins and are also expected to take control of the Senate by a sizable margin. The results mark a sweeping rebuke of the last two years of policies under the MAGA administration.

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The results of Tuesday’s election are also a stain on Trump’s endorsement record as his hand-picked candidates, especially in states seen as reliably safe, suffered major defeats, with Darline Graham in South Carolina, Ken Paxton in Texas, and Michael Whatley in North Carolina all going down in their bids for Senate.

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