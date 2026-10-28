ZOOM OUT Trump Brutally Mocked as Cameras Expose Rally Size “Oh, how the mighty hath fallen,” a former Trump supporter quipped.

President Donald Trump fired up a MAGA crowd at a jam-packed rally in Texas—or so it seemed.

A simple camera pan exposed the reality of the president’s midterm rally in Corpus Christi, fueling brutal mockery about the crowd size after he made back-to-back appearances in the deep-red state just days before the midterm elections.

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Trump, 80, delivered remarks before a crowd of supporters donning MAGA hats at the Port of Corpus Christi on Tuesday. But it was a clip of the venue that stole the show on X.

President Donald Trump appeared in Texas to rally support for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

An eight-second snippet showed the crowd chanting “U-S-A” in what appeared to be a warehouse, quickly drawing jeers from critics who compared the venue to a barn, a middle school gym, and a garage.

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“He can’t even fill a high school gymnasium anymore. 😂” anti-MAGA commentator Joanne Carducci said in an X post.

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Breck Worsham, a former Trump supporter who claimed that she once worked on Trump’s campaign, said “he’s gone from selling out football stadium-sized venues to high school gyms.”

“Oh, how the mighty hath fallen,” she said. “I love that for him. 😂🤣”

Breck Worsham on X

Democratic strategist Keith Edwards reposted the clip on X, declaring that “MAGA is in free fall.”

“Good to see the MAGA movement is dying,” another user wrote. “They’re going extinct.”

“The inside of the rally looks like an average high school gym with less people! MAGA is dying! 🤣” a third user cheered.

Progressive pundit Ari Drennen said the clip of Trump’s rally reminded her of her stint for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“This is the kind of crowd we were getting for the Vice Presidential candidate’s wife,” she said. “And we lost.”

Ari Drennen on X

The White House responded with an attack on the Daily Beast.

“Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would claim President Trump’s rallies aren’t electrifying and wildly popular—and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

The former Apprentice host has a bizarre obsession with crowd sizes. Just last week, Trump bragged on Truth Social that he drew “big crowds” in Kansas. He said the same of his Ohio and Kentucky rallies, claiming that the turnout was a “Tremendous Response to Radical Left Socialists, Communists, and Lunatics trying to take over our Country.”

In his remarks at Corpus Christi, Trump touted that he won Texas “with more votes than any candidate in history, all three times.”

Trump has long been obsessed with crowd sizes. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“So I like that,” he said. “That’s good for my ego, winning it all, winning records.”

The president also made an odd segue to renaming the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway, after himself.

“We’re thinking about renaming it the Trump Strait,” he quipped. “Should we do it? Well, we did that with the Gulf of Mexico, into the Gulf of America. And we did that with a little lake, one of the Great Lakes. Lake Ontario is now Lake America. So I need help on this.”

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