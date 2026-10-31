BAD HAIR DAY Trump Brutally Mocked as His Hair Goes Flying The 80-year-old president’s thinning locks failed the stress test on Friday.

Looks-obsessed President Donald Trump is facing ridicule over one of his biggest sore spots.

The 80-year-old president’s carefully maintained hairdo failed the stress test Friday as he climbed aboard his Qatari-gifted Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to depart for Daytona Beach, Florida.

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A blast of wind sent the hair at the back of his head scattering, revealing the thinning hair he admitted earlier this month leaves him “depressed.”

Trump has made little secret of his frustration with his thinning hair, saying at a rally earlier this month, “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy.” Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The sight was made even more striking by the stark color difference between his pink scalp and the orange complexion of his face and neck.

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Trump’s hair appeared to be conducting a color experiment of its own, with lighter strands sitting beneath a much darker outer layer, creating a marbled effect not unlike a melting tub of Neapolitan ice cream. His ever-changing hair color has repeatedly prompted speculation about his apparent fondness for the dye bottle.

Trump’s hair appeared white in some places and a dark brown in others. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president, who routinely mocks other people’s appearances—including fat-shaming a reporter Thursday—was widely ridiculed for his own bad hair day.

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“That comb-over is flapping like a wounded bird, desperately trying to clear the runway,” one X user wrote. “Trump may be heading to Florida, but his hair is already airborne.”

Another quipped, “Trump’s hair is trying to self deport.”

Trump has shown an obsession with people’s looks. The 238-pound president told a reporter to “shape up” on Thursday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump admitted at a rally earlier this month that his thinning hair makes him sad to look at—a comment that came after he caught an unwelcome glimpse of his look.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told the San Antonio crowd after catching a glimpse of the back of his head on a screen.

“Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy,” he said while touching his head repeatedly. “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.”

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A few weeks earlier, at his MAGA Fyre Fest convention in Dallas, Trump also got a shock when he saw how he looked on the jumbo screens.

“I gotta do a little bit better in the back right there,” Trump said. “I don’t like that little skin that’s showing; I’m not happy with it. That’s not good. I shouldn’t have looked up there.”

Trump used to take the hair-loss prevention drug Finasteride—also known by the brand name Propecia—during his first term, but the drug has not appeared on his medical reports since returning to office.

The president’s midterm campaign stops have featured an unusual amount of commentary on other people’s looks, particularly those of fellow MAGA men.

During Friday’s rally, Trump again regaled the crowd with the story of how he “examined” Ohio Sen. Jon Husted from behind.

“I looked at his a--, and it was all muscle,” he said. “I looked up and down his legs. They were very powerful. I looked at his feet. They were extraordinarily large. They were not normal feet. Then I looked at his hands. His fingers were like sausages.”

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