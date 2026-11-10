TRUMP’S TOXIC GOON Trump Cabinet Member’s Savage Verdict on Stephen Miller Is Revealed David Rothkopf reveals what Trump officials really think of Stephen Miller—and why his new job may be short-lived.

Stephen Miller’s abrasive personality could doom his tenure as President Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff before the end of 2027, according to one longtime Washington insider.

On The Daily Beast Podcast, political analyst David Rothkopf explained why Miller may not last as long as his predecessor, Susie Wiles.

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A photo illustration of Stephen Miller for The Daily Beast podcast. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

“I wrote a book about all the people in the last Trump administration. They hated him,” Rothkopf said of Miller, who served as a senior adviser and speechwriting director during Trump’s first term.

“One of them, who is a very senior person—a Cabinet-level person—said, ‘He’s the biggest a-----e I’ve ever met,’” Rothkopf told host Joanna Coles.

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Miller, one of the architects of Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda, has long been among the president’s most influential—and controversial—advisers. His elevation to chief of staff puts him in charge of managing the White House’s day-to-day operations and serving as a key liaison between the administration and lawmakers, a role that requires building relationships with the very people Rothkopf says despise him.

Rothkopf warned that Miller’s reputation could make dealing with Congress especially difficult.

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“Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming Speaker of the House, already said, ‘I’m not gonna work with Stephen Miller.’ There are a lot of people that aren’t gonna work with Stephen Miller. There are Democrats and Republicans who don’t like Stephen Miller. I think Stephen Miller is going to have a damn hard time getting stuff done,” Rothkopf said.

“And you know, his main thing is lashing out,” Rothkopf said. But whether Miller can rally support is another story.

“He’s going to turn around to say, you know, ‘Are you with me?’ And there’s not going to be anybody there,” he said.

That reputation, Rothkopf added, could ultimately lead to Miller’s downfall.

“I do think he won’t survive 2027 in the job, just because he will p--- too many people off,” he said. “He’s the point person with Congress. Trump will realize that whatever remains of reputation or relevance for him hangs by the thread of Stephen Miller.”

Miller won't last as chief of staff beyond 2027 due to his abrasiveness, Rothkopf predicted. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Unlike his predecessor, Wiles, who was widely viewed as a more traditional political operative, Miller has built his reputation on ideological confrontation. Rothkopf suggested that approach could prove particularly troublesome with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January, leaving the White House facing a more hostile legislative environment and the prospect of congressional investigations.

Rothkopf also predicted that Miller’s leadership could trigger a wave of damaging leaks from inside the White House.

“Trump’s going to have a problem because there will be leaks about everything he does from within his own White House. And you know how I know? Because the very first thing Stephen Miller did was he said, ‘Anybody who leaks, we’re gonna prosecute.’ I mean, he is terrified of it. And he immediately said, ‘We’re gonna go after people who do that.’ And so there will be leaks.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast that, “David Rothkopf is a far-left loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

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