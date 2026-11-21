Trump suggested the hack could help prove a list of his old grievances.

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President Donald Trump has called into Fox News to whine about an FBI conspiracy against him in the wake of a data breach at the bureau.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany asked Trump on Saturday about reports that hackers infiltrated the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, a national criminal database.

“I will say that it’s not good—I don’t like that,” Trump answered. “But maybe we’ll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise because, you know, you had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.”

Trump was apparently referencing old grievances that the FBI, while investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, was engaged in a secret plot against him. He has long labeled it as the “Russia hoax.”

FBI Director Kash Patel was on TV boasting of FBI cybersecurity efforts when news broke that the agency had been hacked. Fox News

Trump also pivoted to baseless claims that mass voter fraud has tilted elections against him.

“Maybe we’ll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place,” he said. “I always like to put things on a positive spin.”

The FBI told CNN that it is investigating the breach, the agency’s second hack in a matter of months. In September, hackers stole the details of thousands of FBI employees after gaining access to a recruitment portal.

The new hack targeted systems law enforcement uses to run background checks and issue warrants.

It comes after a series of bizarre tech outages in the US, affecting corporations including Microsoft and government organizations such as the FAA and the NSA. The White House has said these incidents are unrelated and were not caused by cyberattacks.

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It is not the first time Trump has shown enthusiasm about a hack, having famously invited Russian hackers to target the DNC during his 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton.

As news of the FBI hack broke, the agency’s director, Kash Patel, was on Fox News extolling the strengths of the FBI’s cybersecurity efforts to protect U.S. infrastructure.

“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t,” he said. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”