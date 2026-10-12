🙄🙄🙄 Trump Calls His Rallies ‘Legendary’ Despite Empty Reality The president’s crowd size has been anything but “legendary.” Eric Lee/REUTERS

President Donald Trump boasted about the “legendary” size of his rallies, even as reality tells a different story.

Trump, 80, shared a self-soothing brag about his upcoming rallies on Truth Social Sunday evening, after melting down last week over reports that his latest events have left plenty of empty seats.

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“My Rallies, legendary they have already become, have made a tremendous difference with the enthusiasm of the Republican Party,” the president wrote. “They have been waiting for them to happen, even though I never thought I’d have to be doing Rallies again.”

Trump hyped himself up about his upcoming rallies this week. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump continued: “The good news is, I love them, the music, and the incredible enthusiasm, and will always be in favor of what’s good for America — and that means the Republican Party.”

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“Next stop, tomorrow, Youngstown, Ohio, for our Great Senator Jon Husted, and my friend, Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor, where the Crowds are already waiting in line — and then Alaska, for the Re-Election of one of the Greatest Senators in America, Dan S. Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich, who has a Big Future in Alaska,” he added. “See you there!”

Empty seats are visible at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum on October 07, in San Antonio, Texas. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Reached for comment, a White House spokesperson referred the Daily Beast to the president’s post.

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The president, who once claimed that “a small rally is 20,000 people,” has been obsessively sensitive to reporting on crowd size at his rallies.

Trump went berserk last Monday after The New York Times had reported two days earlier that his rally in cherry-red Mobile, Alabama, had completely empty seating sections.

The president raged over a New York Times report. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“The Fake News New York Times ‘reported’ on my Great, PACKED Rally in Ohio that, ‘the place was not full. Some upper sections were almost completely empty,’” Trump wrote, even though the Times report was based on his Alabama event, not his one in Ohio.

The president insisted that the arena was “totally MAXED OUT” and that he “never” has empty seats.

“There are no empty seats, there haven’t been for years, and there never will be. The Rallies are ‘HOTTER’ than ever,” he ranted. “They are all ‘happenings,’ and they never happened before, and will never be duplicated again.”

Analysis from the Daily Beast and PunchUp found that Trump’s latest Mobile rally was very different from when he campaigned there over a decade ago.

When Trump appeared in the city in 2015, he drew roughly 30,000 attendees to the 40,000-plus capacity Ladd-Peebles Stadium, according to an estimate from local officials at the time.

This year, however, he appeared at the Mitchell Center, a venue roughly 75 percent smaller than Ladd-Peebles Stadium. There, his crowd size had fallen by around 73 percent to only 8,000 people.

His recent trip to Vandalia, Ohio, was a similar story. Instead of hosting 10,000 attendees in the air hangar where he rallied for the 2016 Republican primary, he drew roughly 4,000 people to fill about 88 percent of the Butler High School Student Activity Center.

Trump also claimed he filled the arena in San Antonio last week, but a camera pan showed plenty of empty seats.

Trump claimed he filled up the San Antonio arena, despite dozens of empty seats in the upper level. C-SPAN

“Look at this place. Every corner. They will say they spotted an empty seat,” he said, referring to the press. “You know, there are lines that are two miles long outside. They can’t get in.”

At that moment, the camera panned across the arena’s upper section, revealing dozens of empty seats.

Meanwhile, in Dallas on night two of his midterm convention last month, the president boasted that his arena was completely full, but video also proved otherwise.

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