FOUL ON THE PLAY Trump Calls LeBron James a ‘Total Disgrace’ After Anthem Controversy Donald Trump called LeBron James a “disgrace” for practicing his shooting form during the national anthem.

Donald Trump took a public shot at LeBron James over the NBA legend’s conduct during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

At the Philadelphia 76ers season opener against the reigning champions, the New York Knicks, James, in the midst of his 24th season, was seen practicing his golf swing and free-throw form during the national anthem, which provoked ire from the president.

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“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has frequently criticized James ever since their one-sided feud began in 2017. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump has long resented James, stemming from a 2017 comment in which the basketball player posted on social media after fellow player Steph Curry hesitated to say whether he would visit the White House after a championship win.

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“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

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Ever since, Trump has desperately tried and failed to poke the bear.

Trump took a break from his scramble to save the Senate to comment on James' conduct. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. I play golf with him. He’s a really good guy… I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump… I only like people who like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way,” Trump told the press earlier this year.

James has yet to respond to the latest comment, but he has made his views on the president known over the years, frequently endorsing Democratic candidates in races Trump is involved in.

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