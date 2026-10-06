FOX FURY Trump Rages at ‘Loser’ Female Fox Host in New Tirade The president is not happy with his favorite TV network.

President Donald Trump has labeled Fox News host Jessica Tarlov a “loser” in a fiery new tirade just hours after he criticized two female reporters.

Trump, 80, headed to Nebraska on Monday to campaign for Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts ahead of critical midterm elections on Nov. 3.

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During his rambling near-90-minute speech, Trump returned to his usual targets, including popular Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Tarlov, but also threw unexpected shade at Fox News.

President Donald Trump wraps up an appearance at a campaign rally in Nebraska. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Incorrectly calling El-Sayed “a total communist,” despite the Democrat labeling himself a capitalist, Trump then slammed CNN and MS NOW, two media outlets that he banned from the White House last month, before being overruled by a judge.

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Trump, 80, then took aim at the more “middle and right” media outlets for covering El-Sayed, who is leading Trump ally Mike Rogers in the heated race for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

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“El-Sayed was interviewed just a little while ago on a certain network,” Trump stated. “I won’t tell you which one. They let this guy talk, talk, talk. They hardly fight him at all. Why are they putting these people on our television networks? Why?”

Jessica Tarlov at Raging Moderates live. Tico Mendoza/SXSW Conference & Festivals

The senior president did not mention Fox News, but appeared to be referencing El-Sayed appearing on The Story on Monday with host Martha MacCallum.

He then took aim at Fox’s token Democrat Tarlov, saying, “They always have to put Jessica Tarlov—another loser.”

He added, “No, they put these voices on, and, you know, some of our guys defend. A lot of our guys don’t defend because they want to get onto the next question, and it’s really bad. I think it’s really bad, and I think there’s no reason to do it. It’s not better entertainment.”

Fox News host Martha MacCallum interviews Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Fox News

The president then claimed that liberal-skewed TV networks “don’t project both sides,” adding, “They never have any of us on television. I think they should stop doing it.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.

Hours before the rally comments, Tarlov appeared on Fox’s The Five where she cited the president’s favorite CNN data analyst, Harry Enten, who said on Monday morning that Trump is now “the least popular Republican president since Herbert Hoover.”

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Speaking to strident Trump supporters Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, she said polling for Trump was now so dire that after the election, “the good news is Democrats will come into power and we’ll get out of this war with Iran and these silly trade wars will go away.”

On Sunday, Trump also lashed out at Tarlov, a former pollster and Democratic strategist, calling her “stupid” in an angry Truth Social post.

Jessica Tarlov blasts Trump on X. X/Jessica Tarlov

“Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy. We don’t like stupid Jessica Tarlov, and all of the others, that are forced down MAGA’S throats,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s latest tantrum against Tarlov follows him lashing out at two other female reporters just hours earlier, CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes and CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes, calling them “fake news.”

Tarlov, 42, has repeatedly been the subject of Trump’s abuse, cluding a rant in April when he called her “one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television.”

In July he posted that he “can’t stand” her, and called her “a real loser.”

Appearing on Pod Save America last month, Tarlov asked, “Why is this man not busier?” There are better things to do."

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She added, “By the president coming after me and looking at the content of the criticism, I actually got to a place where I genuinely feel like when people pick on you because of style, that you’ve just done really well on substance.”

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