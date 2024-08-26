Trump Campaign Claims It DOES Have Permission to Use Foo Fighters’ Song
'FACTS MATTER'
Donald Trump’s campaign is disputing Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters' claim that the former president used their song, “My Hero” without permission at an Arizona rally. “We have a license to play the song,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Hill. On Aug. 24, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to riff on the band’s other popular songs, posting “It’s Times Like These facts matter, don’t be a Pretender,” with a screenshot an article in the Independent which reported that the outlet saw “documents appearing to confirm that the campaign had indeed licensed the song from BMI’s Songview service.” A spokesperson for the Foos responded to Cheung’s statement, reiterating “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and again, even if they had been they would not have granted it.” The Foos’ 1997 hit played as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Trump on stage after suspending his own presidential bid earlier that day.