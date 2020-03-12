Trump Cancels Colorado, Nevada Events Due to Coronavirus

President Trump canceled upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada late Wednesday due to concerns over the new coronavirus. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump was slated to appear at a fundraiser in Colorado on Thursday and address the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas on Saturday. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the engagements were scrapped “out of an abundance of caution” over the virus. The news comes as the president announced new travel restrictions for Europe in an Oval Office address Wednesday evening.