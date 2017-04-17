Trump Considers Upping Iran Sanctions

CHEAT SHEET
The Trump administration is considering imposing stricter versions of existing sanctions against Iran, Foreign Policy reported on Monday. The White House is leaning toward “a more rigorous application of the tools at its disposal,” a senior White House official told the outlet. The sanctions would build on previous ones included in the nuclear deal with Iran. The Trump adminstration is reportedly considering expanding existing the sanctions to target parts of Iran's economy linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Policy experts warned that increased sanctions could backfire, prompting Iran to pull out of its nuclear agreement with world powers.