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Trump Cornered on Vladimir Putin’s Plague Cover-Up

The president was confronted over Russia revealing little about a plague death there.

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

President Donald Trump insisted the plague in Russia was “under control” while admitting he’d been in the dark about it, amid mounting concerns over a researcher’s death.

Trump was taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday when he was confronted about fears regarding the plague.

President Donald Trump said he had a call with Vladimir Putin amid concerns over the death of a researcher in Siberia.

President Donald Trump said he had a call with Vladimir Putin amid concerns over the death of a researcher in Siberia.

Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

“Is the plague in Russia a bioweapon?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Trump.

“Well, we don’t think so. We’re going to find out soon enough, but we don’t think so, Trump responded.

“If you listen to them, it’s under control. You know, people have said that before about other things, so we hope it is,” Trump added.

Trump then rambled, “very sophisticated, very smart, and they’re saying it’s very much under control.”

The question comes after a researcher who worked at an anti-plague research institute died. The World Health Organization (WHO) noted unconfirmed reports that it was the pneumonic plague.

The situation has sparked memories of COVID-19 and the allegations that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, Russia June 18, 2026.
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Doocy noted that the U.S. had received reassurances before during Trump’s first term, alluding to COVID-19.

“Are you getting the same vibe right now from Russia that you got from China at the start of COVID?” he asked.

“Well, China didn’t say much, and Russia is not saying much either, but they do say they have it very much under control,” the president responded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, October 7, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Donald Trump claimed Vladimir Putin had Russia’s plague scare “under control.”

Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Pool via REUTERS

Trump was asked moments later whether he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He indicated their call was imminent, but the plague did not appear to be top of mind in his response.

“I have a call set up. Today is his birthday,” Trump said. “Today is Vladimir Putin’s birthday. I’m sure you’re going to celebrate it. You’re going to celebrate his birthday. No, I have a call set up.”

Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East in Irkutsk, Russia photo illustration
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While Trump emphasized claims that the situation was under control, the State Department on Tuesday issued an urgent alert.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware of press reports from the Irkutsk region of suspected pneumonic plague resulting in the death of an individual and of associated quarantine measures in, and closures of, hospitals in Irkutsk,” the statement from the U.S. embassy in Moscow read. “We continue to track the situation closely.”

It warned that the U.S. government has “limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia, especially outside of Moscow.”

It urged U.S. citizens to follow the guidance of local health authorities and to immediately seek medical care if they develop a fever or respiratory symptoms.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday Russian officials told him 200 people have been placed in quarantine, the AP reported.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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