CHIP ON HIS SHOULDER Trump Cornered Over Goons’ Sex-Mad CEO Civil War The president was grilled over Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Donald Trump defended former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and dismissed concerns about his affair with an alleged Chinese spy as top members of his administration trade blame over the growing scandal.

Trump, 80, was departing the White House as he headed overseas to Asia this week, where his visit will include a high-stakes stop in China.

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But despite the concerns that the tech giant could have been a target of Chinese espionage after it was revealed that Huang had an affair with a woman named Alice Huang, Trump sucked up to Beijing and praised Nvidia’s disgraced founder and now ex-CEO.

The president insisted U.S. national security was not put at risk and that “China plays games with us, and we play games with China.”

President Donald Trump downplayed national security concerns and the feud between top Cabinet members after it was revealed that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The tech billionaire, who has met with Trump on numerous occasions during his second term, resigned last week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump said he “would not mind” if Huang were reinstated as CEO despite at least three alleged affairs, including with the Chinese businesswoman who worked for the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is under fire after his department did not put Megaspeed on the entity list, which designates companies as a national security risk.

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But Trump rejected the idea that it was Lutnick’s fault, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has thrown him under the bus.

“There are two different views. One view is you don’t want to insult China. We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them,” Trump said. “And the other view is just go, you know, down and dirty and do what you have to do.”

He said neither is right or wrong, but he would let them know. He then went on to defend Huang wanting to sell chips to China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus amid the Nvidia fallout and escalating national security concerns. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“Jensen, you know, wanted to sell to China, and the only thing he was able to sell to China were chips that were sort of obsolete,” Trump claimed. The U.S. has tight restrictions on selling technology to China to protect U.S. national security.

But Trump then said, “I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there.”

Trump is headed to Asia this week, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Moments later, when asked about Lutnick delaying the U.S. government’s decision to deem Megaspeed a threat, Trump said, “If you didn’t delay it, if you didn’t do something, you could have a blow-up with China.” He went on to repeat that the U.S. currently has a good relationship with the country.

Trump was also asked if he trusted U.S. intelligence that reportedly indicated Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy.

“I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy, and I’ve said that,” Trump said. “We’ll determine that.”

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The Wall Street Journal reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also national security adviser, briefed Trump on concerns about Huang’s affair as they were heading on their last trip to China in May.

On Monday, Trump denied he was told about concerns with an alleged Chinese spy.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

“I haven’t heard that. No, I don’t know that she is a spy,” Trump said. “Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy. I don’t know that she was a spy at all.”

Trump later admitted Huang “probably shouldn’t have been doing on a personal basis what he did,” but argued it was not proven that she was a spy.

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