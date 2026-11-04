TRIGGERED Trump Curses Out Fox After Host Reveals His Rage Text on Air The president is spending his election night raging at cable news—and apparently texting hosts as they are live on air.

President Donald Trump is spending his big election night rage-posting about his favorite cable channel on Truth Social.

The one-sided feud began when the president took to social media to announce that he was turning off The Five on Fox News because he did not like the voice of the panel’s lone liberal host, Jessica Tarlov.

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“Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov’s voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me,” he ranted. “Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I’ll be back later!”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Then, The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld, a so-called “comedian,” announced on air that he had received a text from the president, in which he again ranted about Tarlov.

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“Talking about getting political texts, you wouldn’t believe this one I got from somebody called the president!” Gutfeld exclaimed.

Gutfeld, with a poop mug on his desk, read a text he had received from the president. The Five/Fox News

The text from Trump apparently read: “Greg, tell Tarlov, who is the WORST. Gas prices are lower than they were for Biden and Obama, and they wanted Iran to have a nuclear bomb. Furthermore, I inherited the worst prices and inflation in history from Sleepy Joe! Prices are heading down FAST. Just like all other prices, so is inflation, which is 1.75 percent for the last three months. And there will be no nuclear ‘bomb.’ President DJT.”

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“Just press STOP,” Tarlov joked.

Tarlov wasn't amused by the ordeal. The Five/Fox News

While Trump had said he was turning off Fox, that evidently did not last long. Less than an hour later, Trump took to Truth Social to announce he was annoyed with a Fox News poll, though it was unclear which one, presumably showing one of his hand-picked MAGA candidates slated for failure.

“The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is “BULLS--T!” This has been going on for years,” he posted.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

A few minutes later, he launched an even longer tirade against the conservative network, going after their ratings, which he correctly points out have been on the decline.

“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been,” Trump proclaimed.

He then listed several of his grievances, including asking, “Why is Fox Corp. spending so much money donating to the Worst of the Worst, including Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Ted Lieu, Pete Aguilar, the California Dumocratic Party, the Dumocratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Dumocratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, the CHC Bold PAC, and the New Dumocrat Coalition Action Fund, among others.”

He rambled on, “No wonder FoxNews Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further. They’re way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me! This happened once before, and Fox almost collapsed.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Fox News polling and election forecasting have long been a point of contention for Trump.

The president has frequently railed against the channel for daring to publish polls that show him with poor approval ratings.

During the 2020 election, Trump was absolutely irate when Fox made its now-famous early call that Arizona would go to Joe Biden at 11:20 p.m., even though only 73 percent of the state’s vote had been counted on election night. At the time, Trump reportedly erupted at the news, as his mood turned sour for the rest of the evening.

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