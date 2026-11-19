SHORT CIRCUIT Trump Cyber Goon Left Squirming in Excruciating Senate Showdown The Trump nominee tapped for a critical cyber role was nonplussed at his confirmation hearings.

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Donald Trump’s nominee for the crucial top cybersecurity job was left blathering during his Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

The president tapped Michael LoSapio to serve as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

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LoSapio is the current chief information officer at Palantir, the artificial intelligence company cofounded by right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel.

He was one of more than a handful of nominees to appear on Capitol Hill for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

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CISA is tasked with helping secure U.S. elections, but when it came to answering questions about the 2020 election and January 6 attack, LoSapio served up a bumbling series of non-answers.

Michael LoSapio, nominee to serve as director of CISA, would not say who won the 2020 election and claimed the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was not an attack at his confirmation hearing. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

“Mr. LoSapio, who won the popular vote in 2020 in the presidential election?” Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked.

“I’m not going to answer the question about an election six years ago,” LoSapio responded.

“You’re in charge of election security, correct?” Blumenthal shot back. “You’re supposed to look at the facts, and you’re supposed to tell us the facts, so I’m asking you a factual question.”

“My only involvement in the 2020 election was voting for the president of the United States,” LoSapio declared.

“You’re ducking the question in a way that betrays your lack of independence and objectivity. Those qualities are essential to the role that you’re going to play. Are you going to answer the question or not?” the Connecticut senator asked.

“Sir, I’m here to talk about the future,” LoSapio said.

Democratic senators insisted LoSapio was unprepared to lead an agency focused on cybersecurity at a time when mass outages have raised concerns about cyberattacks, and the Trump administration has failed to provide a clear response to calm the public.

Chris Krebs served as the director of CISA during Trump’s first term through the 2020 election. He maintained that the U.S. election was secure. In a statement, his agency called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history” days after it took place.

His pushback on fraud claims led to Krebs being fiercely criticized by Trump allies. He was fired by Trump on November 17, 2020 after correcting election disinformation.

Blumenthal called LoSapio disqualified from the position he was nominated for.

The veteran senator circled back to LoSapio moments later to ask about the insurrection on January 6, 2021, when police officers were brutally beaten at the U.S. Capitol by rioters.

The Pro-Trump mob breaking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Leah Millis/Reuters

“Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021?” the senator asked.

“I don’t know,” LoSapio said

“You don’t know? Really?” Blumenthal responded, seeming dumbfounded.

“No, I don’t know how you would classify—no, I don’t believe it was an attack,” LoSapio continued.

“You’re giving us that answer?” the senator asked.

“I wasn’t involved in politics. I’m coming from the private sector,” LoSapio said with a smile. “I know what I saw on the news.”

“Were you alive on the planet?” Blumenthal asked, incredulous.

The senator gave him one more chance to answer if the U.S. Capitol was attacked, and the person who would be tasked with cybersecurity and infrastructure security responded, No, sir."

LoSapio was not the only nominee who tried to dodge directly answering questions about 2020.

Trump's nominees Michael LoSapio, Eric Ueland, and Michael Chamberlain at a hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on November 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

“Mr. Chamberlain, who won the popular vote in the 2020 election?” Blumenthal asked Michael Chamberlain, who is nominated to serve as director of the Office of Government Ethics. “Again, you’re supposed to be an independent official with objective and independent judgment as the head of the Office of Government Ethics.”

“Joe Biden was the president for four years,” Chamberlain said.

“He was the president for four years. Did he win the popular vote in 2020?”

“Joe Biden was the president for four years,” Chamberlain repeated.

“You know, that answer is really pathetic,” the senator shot back.

Michael LoSapio, Eric Ueland, Michael Chamberlain, Robert Steffens, Jeffrey Zisk, Mark Priebe and Dennis Kirk sit during a nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on November 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

When Blumenthal eventually asked the question of Education Department inspector general nominee Mark Priebe, he finally got a straight answer that “Joe Biden won the popular vote in 2020.”

But then Dennis Kirk, Interior Department inspector general nominee, was asked the same question right after Priebe, and he said only, “I like what he said!”

Blumenthal tried to get him to answer the question himself, but he did not address who won and instead said, “Joe Biden was president.”

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