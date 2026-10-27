Trump Declares War on Two Words in Bizarre Spat With Murdoch Paper
Trump, the so-called free speech president, said he will be banning the term “artificial intelligence.
President Donald Trump is complaining that The Wall Street Journal will not adopt his preferred name for artificial intelligence.
Trump, 80, bemoaned that the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper is not adopting his preferred “Super Intelligence” for the technology, and is instead using its actual name.
“When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be,” he whined on his Truth Social platform.
“In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, “AI/Artificial Intelligence,” in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy,” he added.
Trump, a businessman at heart, said he was renaming AI last month amid widespread public backlash over data centers and rapid AI advancements, in an attempt to rehabilitate the technology’s public image.
His fixation with the new name came several weeks ago when he took to Truth Social to poll his followers, asking: “Which name do we like for the new phenomena — SUPER INTELLIGENCE VS. SUPERIOR INTELLIGENCE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
“Super intelligence” won the president’s unscientific poll by about 30 percent.
He eventually settled on “super intelligence,” and a few days later pressured top tech executives to embrace the new name at a White House meeting. Corporate executives at the luncheon dutifully regurgitated the word “superintelligence” to reporters immediately after.
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“We’ve changed the name officially today. We’ve changed the name… officially to S.I. Okay? S.I.—like ‘sy’ instead of ‘AI,’” Trump declared to reporters at the time.
He went on, “You know what that means? Super Intelligence. So the name, I guess, that’s really quite an announcement because the name has been officially changed by the biggest, the smartest, the greatest people anywhere in the world at this.”
The White House has updated all of its mentions of AI to replace with SI, although the government website’s domain is still ai.gov.
But only a handful of companies have complied with his demands. Elon Musk, Trump’s former friend-turned-foe, announced his company SpaceXAI would be changing its name to SpaceXSI to comply with Trump’s preferences.
The president has since claimed that entities that do not adopt his preferred name are actually the enemy of the people, writing on Truth Social that “The White House considers anyone that uses the term, ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, ‘Super Intelligence,’ THE ENEMY!”
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