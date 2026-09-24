Trump Defies Judge to Block Media’s White House Return

The White House denied multiple members of the media access on Thursday morning in what appeared to be a clear violation of a federal judge’s order.

This follows a federal district judge’s order that the Trump administration must immediately reinstate the White House hard passes for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico after Donald Trump barred them from the premises.

Crews from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico said they couldn’t return to the White House grounds and were stopped by security despite the order.

The Daily Beast asked the White House for comment.