Politics

Trump Defies Judge to Block Media’s White House Return

OUT OF ORDER

Reporters covering the president were denied access on Thursday morning despite a federal judge’s order.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he returns to the White House after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 23, 2026.
Evan Vucci/Reuters

The White House denied multiple members of the media access on Thursday morning in what appeared to be a clear violation of a federal judge’s order.

This follows a federal district judge’s order that the Trump administration must immediately reinstate the White House hard passes for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico after Donald Trump barred them from the premises.

Crews from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico said they couldn’t return to the White House grounds and were stopped by security despite the order.

The Daily Beast asked the White House for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now