HOT OR NOT? Trump Delivers Humiliating Snub to JD Vance The president pondered the best-looking member of his Cabinet.

Donald Trump has pressing thoughts on Cabinet-level issues—Like who the hottest member is.

The 80-year-old president was cornered by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine on her podcast, where she pressed him on all the important questions as the consequential midterm election loomed.

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“Who is the best-looking member of your administration?” the Pod Force One host asked, offering him a choice between Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump told Devine that all of his young cabinet members were attractive. But, of course, only one can be the star. Screenshot/Pod Force One/Pod Force One

“Pete’s a good-looking guy,” Trump said, exhaling. “You’re going to get me in big trouble when you ask me those questions,” he said.

Donald Trump admitted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was “a good-looking guy.” John Lamparski/Getty Images

But cozy with his beloved Post, the president seemed compelled to answer. “

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“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “Marco’s really a great hot politician in the sense that he’s done great.”

Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a "hot politician.” OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

After naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 55, Trump gave his second-in-command a consolation prize.

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“JD, the same thing,” he said. “They’re all doing great.”

Trump has often floated a Vance-Rubio ticket. CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He then zeroed in on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whom he called “central casting.”

“If I was going to do a movie on the Treasury, I’d pick him for the lead,” he said. “They’re all good.”

Trump said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has leading-man looks. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump has concluded a chaotic midterm season with an overwhelming number of comments about his handpicked appointees and candidates’ appearances. His crude comments about Sen. Jon Husted’s backside, for example, have gone viral in the final stretch of the Ohio lawmaker’s campaign.

At an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump described sizing up Husted, a former football coach, after discovering the senator had been an All-American defensive back at the University of Dayton.

He added that the former football coach has a “great a--.”

“I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole—and then I looked at his hands,” Trump told supporters.

“I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole—and then I looked at his hands,” Trump told supporters. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Ahead of Election Eve, Trump’s own appearance also appeared top of mind. In a Sunday post on Truth Social, the president shared a split-screen image of the right side of his face, aligned with the right side of Elvis Presley’s face.

Trump has long compared his looks to Elvis.

In February 2024, Trump posted a split-face image comparing himself with the King of Rock and Roll, writing: “For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike.”

Trump has priorities. Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social

Meanwhile, a New York Times poll on Sunday showed Democrats leading in all seven swing states, including an 11-point jump in Michigan.

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