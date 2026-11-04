POINT TAKEN Trump Delivers Jaw-Dropping Response After Vance Turns on Him The vice president pointed the finger at Trump for the Republicans’ humiliating showing.

President Donald Trump bizarrely agreed with JD Vance after the vice president blamed him for the Republicans’ widespread losses.

In a lengthy post, Vance said the White House had focused too much on the Iran war and other priorities that didn’t align with what voters cared about.

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When asked if he agreed with the post, the president stunningly said he did.

“I know how he feels about it,” Trump said. “I think it was fine; I thought it was good.”

Trump has largely accepted defeat in the election. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“We knew that, I knew that,” he added in a surprise press conference at his beloved ballroom construction site.

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“I think it’s largely true,” Trump said, but noted, “If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again.”

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The president also said he had spoken with Vance but didn’t elaborate much.

In a stunning rebuke of Trump, Vance declared that the GOP had lost even in reliably Republican areas because of a failure to deliver on campaign promises.

He explained that he had heard from trusted sources that 2024 Trump supporters largely turned their backs on the administration over the president’s war on Iran, cost of living, a lack of “America First” policies and the U.S.’s relationship to Israel — all policies on which the vice president holds starkly different views than Trump.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so,” he continued, saying, “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

Vance is at his core a skeptic of U.S. military intervention in the Middle East. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Vance’s post was amplified by the president’s eldest son, Don Jr., who replied, saying, “Every word of this is 💯💯💯.”

Both Vance and Don Jr. have a close friendship with Tucker Carlson, who essentially left the MAGA movement after Trump’s military intervention in Iran in February and has isolated himself into the “America First” wing of MAGA.

Don Jr. and Carlson have a long friendship, as the pair have been on many hunting trips together. They both helped elevate Vance’s political career when he first ran for Senate in Ohio in 2022, especially Carlson, as he had Vance on his old Fox News show more times than any other Republican Senate candidate that cycle.

Carlson was once close enough with Trump's inner circle to sit with his family at the 2024 RNC. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

While Trump now claims to agree with Vance’s most thoughtful assessment of the election results, the president’s early assessment was very different.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote roughly an hour after polls closed when it became clear the GOP was in for an electoral beating.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!” he later teased.

A few hours later, he shifted his blame to his hand-picked candidates saying, “They didn’t like the candidates in most cases. Just one of those things.”

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