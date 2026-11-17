CRUNCH TIME Trump Desperately Scrambles to Finish Off His Biggest Project The president can’t seem to “build the wall.” Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s big, beautiful border wall is well behind schedule.

The wall the president, 80, vowed to build along the U.S.-Mexico border helped propel him to power a decade ago. Now, with just over two years left in his second presidential term, 619 miles of the primary wall are unfinished, Axios reported Tuesday.

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Earlier this year, about 2.6 miles of wall were being built every week. While the Trump administration increased that pace to 3.9 miles a week between June and November, according to Axios, the project is hundreds of miles behind schedule.

“Build the Wall” is a defining phrase of the MAGA movement. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

If construction continues at its current pace, the cornerstone of the MAGA movement won’t be completed until late 2029—almost a year after Trump leaves office.

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Spokespersons from the White House and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

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The wall’s main obstacle lies in the contiguous United States’ largest border state, the formerly ruby-red Texas, where landowners and local leaders have clashed with federal officials to scale back construction across a vast stretch of the rugged Big Bend region.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the administration to resume building the wall in the area after an environmental group challenged the project, alleging that construction would damage the environment and historic sites. The 314-mile stretch includes Big Bend National Park.

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However, Texas Land Commissioner-Elect Benjamin Flores vowed in a statement released Nov. 10 that when he assumes office in January, he will ensure “every lease is honored, and no one breaks ground on state property without written permission from the Land Office.”

“The people who know the Big Bend best have been clear. Sheriffs, county judges, ranchers, and leaders from both parties, including Senator John Cornyn, have said a physical wall is not the right fit for this terrain, and that technology and personnel will do more to secure this stretch of the border,” Flores, a Democrat who swept to victory along with James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa in the state’s blue wave earlier this month, said.

Opponents in Texas have instead advocated for surveillance technology to combat illegal crossings.

Flores has publicly clashed with the Trump adminsitration about construction of the wall. Screenshot/X/Benjamine Flores

About 31 miles of land along the border is owned by Texas, according to Axios, meaning the federal government will need the Lone Star State’s cooperation to continue construction.

The project also faces the possibility of being stalled by Congress. On Monday, Texas House Democrat Veronica Escobar wrote a letter, co-signed by 22 other Democrats, urging the Department of Homeland Security inspector general to investigate the nearly $7.5 billion in taxpayer funds allocated for border infrastructure projects in the Big Bend region, citing concerns about corruption. The Democrats pointed to Trump’s known political ties to the contractors and highlighted that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waived “virtually every provision of federal law.”

The 314-mile stretch of land where the Trump administration is planning to extend the border wall includes Big Bend National Park. Kaylee Greenlee/Reuters

“Publicly available information raises serious questions about how these contracts were awarded, whether political relationships played any role in contractor selection, whether the circumvention of normal contracting and oversight safeguards was in the public interest, and whether the enormous expenditures are justified by an operational need,” they wrote.

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