RATTLED Trump Goon’s Wild Ballroom Threat to Dems Exposed A Trump DOJ loyalist has issued a legal warning to a senator investigating the president’s donors. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A Trump loyalist serving as a top federal prosecutor has threatened a Democratic senator with “legal consequences” over his investigation into the president’s $400 million White House ballroom.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, 80, has been examining whether companies and wealthy individuals helped finance Donald Trump’s pet project in return for favorable treatment from his administration, and demanded explanations from donors.

Trump, 80, celebrated the installation of the ballroom’s final steel beam on Nov. 4, hours after his Republican Party’s devastating midterms humiliation.

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With Blumenthal’s investigation certain to gather pace after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, 39, has accused the Connecticut Dem of violating Americans’ constitutional rights, cautioning that he could face “significant legal consequences.”

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In a letter sent Wednesday, Reitz, the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas, demanded Blumenthal retain emails, messages and other records relating to his probe, claiming the senator has been attempting to intimidate Americans over their Trump connections.

Aaron Reitz’s letter to Sen. Blumenthal. X

He then took his attack public, posting the letter on X and declaring: “Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people.”

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The letter cited two federal criminal statutes, including a law prohibiting conspiracies to violate constitutional rights, although it did not say Blumenthal was under criminal investigation.

Reitz ordered the senator to confirm by 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 18 that he had complied, and warned that destroying evidence could lead to penalties.

The prosecutor, who is a former senior aide to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has a history of making outspoken and fierce political statements. After promising to “destroy the left,” Reitz unsuccessfully sought the Texas attorney general nomination earlier this year.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas. X

His intervention comes as the president faces growing scrutiny over the ballroom, which will replace the historic White House East Wing.

As the Daily Beast reported last month, documents obtained by The Washington Post showed Nvidia and Apple each pledged $25 million toward the project. Defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Palantir have committed $10 million apiece.

The records revealed $333 million in private contributions, including at least $77 million from donors seeking anonymity, although Trump was not among the contributors identified.

The project has also faced criticism over its growing price tag, with some estimates reaching $600 million.

President Donald Trump shows off models of his proposed triumphal arch, another of his grand projects. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Reitz’s warning was backed by acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter, who said the Justice Department would protect Americans’ constitutional rights.

Blumenthal, though, told NBC News he “will not be intimidated,” and sent back a preservation demand of his own, ordering Reitz to retain communications with the White House and Justice Department officials concerning the warning.

“The Trump Administration is so afraid of transparency and oversight that they are weaponizing the Department of Justice to baselessly target Congress in direct violation of the Constitution,” Blumenthal said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the DOJ and White House for comment. The White House was asked if Trump or his team had been aware, or played any role in the sending, of Reitz’s letter.

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