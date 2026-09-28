 Skip to main content
BIG BIG WIN

Trump Drags Golf Stars Into His Own Crowd-Size Obsession

The president has thoughts on the U.S. team’s impressive comeback at a tournament in Chicago.

By Will Neal

Donald Trump has used the U.S. golf team’s impressive comeback at the Presidents Cup on Sunday to make questionable claims about the number of adoring fans at the competition.

“It was a great tournament, and it was an honor, really an honor, to be involved,” Trump, 80, told a press gaggle at Joint Base Andrews that night while returning from the event to the White House. “It set a record for attendance, and I’ll bet it got great television ratings too, because it was very exciting. But the American team was unbelievable. A big, big win.”

Trump's empty seat freakout
SO MANY SEATS

Devastating Video Busts Open Truth About Trump’s Crowd Boast

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Trump served as honorary chairman for this year’s tournament at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. The U.S. team staged an impressive comeback on the last day of the tournament after trailing the international side through Friday and Saturday, turning the deficit into a 17-13 victory.

MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 27: Members of the U.S. Team cheer on the 18th green after the U.S. Team wins during Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The U.S. team brought things back from the brink at the Chicago tournament over the weekend.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The president’s claims about record-breaking attendance came despite the fact that organizers had not released a final crowd figure for the event when he made his comments on Sunday. Those numbers remained pending on Monday.

Trump has spent much of his political career making wild claims about the sizes of audiences that turn out to see him, or even just events he happens to attend. The GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas earlier this month provided the latest example.

cheats/2017/01/26/report-trump-called-national-park-service-about-inauguration-crowd-size/170126-trump-inauguration-crowd-cheat_bixkji

The president is no stranger to exaggerated crowd sizes.

© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

The president called it a “sold-out” success, even though organizers sent last-minute offers of free tickets and photos showed vast swathes of unoccupied seats.

Other notable occasions include his brags on the 2024 campaign trail that the crowd for his Jan. 6, 2021 speech near the White House matched or exceeded the turnout for Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington address. The House Jan. 6 committee, set up to investigate the riot that followed Trump’s rally, estimated the president’s audience at about 53,000. More than 250,000 turned out to hear King Jr. deliver his “I have a dream” speech.

Obama making a small gesture with his hands.
LIL DON

Was Obama Mocking Size of Trump’s Crowds or Something Else?

AJ McDougall

The fixation dates back to the opening hours of his first presidency. Trump reportedly told CIA employees that his 2017 inauguration appeared to have attracted “a million, million-and-a-half people.” His first press secretary, Sean Spicer, insisted it was the biggest inauguration ever, despite photos showing that President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration drew substantially larger crowds.

The Presidents Cup is golf’s biennial contest between a 12-man American side and 12 players representing the rest of the world apart from Europe, whose golfers face the U.S. separately in the Ryder Cup.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Will Neal
Will NealReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW