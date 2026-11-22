The president signaled he’s ready to escalate the standoff in the new year.

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President Donald Trump has threatened to ramp up his disastrous war with Iran in the new year.

The president, who has dubbed himself the “president of peace,” told Fox News that he is “inclined to resume strikes” in the Middle East if a deal is not reached by the end of the year.

“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” Trump said, as he likened Iranian officials to “professional tap dancers.”

“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all b------,” the president added.

Peace does not seem to be apart of Trump's New Year's resolutions. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

He explained that he wants a “permanent” deal with the country he started a war with on Feb. 28.

At the same time, he told an Israeli TV network on Thursday that he is “not rushing” a deal and that he could wait until next year to make a decision on his next move.

And Trump told reporters earlier this month that the conflict is “effectively over” as he asserted that the U.S. is maintaining “status quo” at the request of its allies in the Persian Gulf. The president has repeatedly also said that the U.S. has already “won” the war, even as he threatens to ramp up attacks.

Trump's war is very unpopular with voters and has fractured the Republican Party. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

With the war now nine months in, diplomatic talks appear to have stalled despite Trump’s original claims that the conflict would only last a couple of weeks. The conflict has cost at least 23 U.S. service members their lives, along with billions of dollars in damage and spent military resources, resulting in a depleted arms stockpile.

Trump’s approval rating on the war has tanked, and the war in part influenced the Republican Party’s historic losses in the midterm elections.

Still, Trump has repeatedly maintained the conflict was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, although his administration claims to have “obliterated” the country’s nuclear capabilities when it struck its facilities last year.