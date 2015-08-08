Trump Dumped from Red State Event

Organizers of the Red State Gathering of conservative activists have “dis-invited” Donald Trump after the presidential candidate appeared to reduce Megyn Kelly's performance as moderator during the GOP debate to a byproduct of her menstruation. Trump told CNN that when Kelly asked about his past insults to women, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” “There are even lines blunt talkers and unprofessional politicians should not cross,” Red State Gathering organizer Erick Erickson said. “Decency is one of those lines.” He added, “I just don’t want someone on stage who gets a hostile question from a lady and his first inclination is to imply it was hormonal. It was just wrong.”

Trump’s campaign responded by calling Erickson “weak and pathetic.” Erickson responded to Trump on Twitter, writing, “I hated to disinvite you and hope you might realize that common decency is not political correctness or weakness.”

In a longer, fuller statement issued Saturday afternoon, Trump's campaign said, "Mr. Trump made Megyn Kelly look really bad --- she was a mess with her anger and totally caught off guard. Mr. Trump said "blood was coming out of her eyes and whatever" meaning nose, but wanted to move on to more important topics. Only a deviant would think anything else. This related to the debate, which because of Mr. Trump had 24 million viewers --- the biggest in cable news history. According to TIME, Newsmax, Drudge Report, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Hill and many others, Mr. Trump won the debate.

"By the way, the guy (Erick Erickson) who made the decision about RedState called Supreme Court Justice David Souter a 'goat [expletive] child molester' and First Lady Michelle Obama a 'Marxist Harpy.' He was forced to make a humbling apology.

"Also, not only is Erick a total loser, he has a history of supporting establishment losers in failed campaigns so it is an honor to be uninvited from his event. Mr. Trump is an outsider and does not fit his agenda.

"Many of the 900 people that wanted to hear Mr. Trump speak tonight have been calling and emailing --- they are very angry at Erickson and the others that are trying to be so politically correct. To them Mr. Trump says, 'We will catch you at another time soon.'"