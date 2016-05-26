Trump Encourages Rubio to Run for Senate

Late Thursday evening, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seemingly dropped all past beef with Marco Rubio and encouraged his ex-primary rival to run for reelection to his U.S. Senate seat in Florida. “Poll data shows that @marcorubio does by far the best in holding onto his Senate seat in Florida,” Trump tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. ET. “Important to keep the MAJORITY. Run Marco!” Rubio had previously stated he would vacate the seat if he did not secure the Republican presidential nomination, and a deadline looms in a few weeks for him to declare his candidacy. Though he has yet to officially endorse Trump, the Florida senator has said he will attend the Republican convention and will do whatever he can to help defeat likely Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
